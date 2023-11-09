 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dimension Quest Pinball update for 9 November 2023

Costumes Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 12664153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added unique trails to some of the password-locked costumes to add visual flair to the game. For those without passwords, fear not- later costumes added in chapter 4 will also have unique visuals!

Changed files in this update

Dimension Quest Pinball Content Depot 1870911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link