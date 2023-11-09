Added unique trails to some of the password-locked costumes to add visual flair to the game. For those without passwords, fear not- later costumes added in chapter 4 will also have unique visuals!
Dimension Quest Pinball update for 9 November 2023
Costumes Changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
