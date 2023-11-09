 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 9 November 2023

0.2.5 - Flashy Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12664117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Reworked Flashy Cape infusion.
    New: +2 damage against full health enemies that have noticed you.

  • Grab Bag now gives a Pure Common instead of a random Rare.

  • Wind Waltz's wind blades are smaller and deal less ticks of damage.

  • Added Needle Cape Size scaling and increased Needle Cape base targeting range from 3.5 to 5 meters. (Suggested by Fwutters.)

  • Increased Drought seal's difficulty rating from 1 -> 2. (Need to fix some interactions with fog poisoning but didn't get around to yet, here's a bandaid.)

  • Sharpened item durability bar is now bluish.

  • Adjusted Decksweeper animation.

  • Fixed blood shop items being free if used as infusion materials. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed phantom items being rerollable into real items with swap altars. (Reported by Fwutters.)

  • Fixed Rocket Launcher infusion not affecting items that weren't currently active. (Reported by Yoba.)

  • Fixed Brittledeep 5F not destroying various things (levers, pressure plates etc.) properly.

  • Fixed guns having a hidden 10 degree extra random spread on client players. (Reported by Aewynne & Cellestus.)

  • Decks will now start borrowing cards from all colors if they run out of their regular ones. (Reported by TheAncientGolem.)

  • Fixed Trail of Regret censer following players into the Pit. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Solar Bombs not having cause of death info. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Changed files in this update

