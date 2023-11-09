0.2.5 - Flashy Fixes

Reworked Flashy Cape infusion.

New: +2 damage against full health enemies that have noticed you.

Grab Bag now gives a Pure Common instead of a random Rare.

Wind Waltz's wind blades are smaller and deal less ticks of damage.

Added Needle Cape Size scaling and increased Needle Cape base targeting range from 3.5 to 5 meters. (Suggested by Fwutters.)

Increased Drought seal's difficulty rating from 1 -> 2. (Need to fix some interactions with fog poisoning but didn't get around to yet, here's a bandaid.)

Sharpened item durability bar is now bluish.

Adjusted Decksweeper animation.

Fixed blood shop items being free if used as infusion materials. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed phantom items being rerollable into real items with swap altars. (Reported by Fwutters.)

Fixed Rocket Launcher infusion not affecting items that weren't currently active. (Reported by Yoba.)

Fixed Brittledeep 5F not destroying various things (levers, pressure plates etc.) properly.

Fixed guns having a hidden 10 degree extra random spread on client players. (Reported by Aewynne & Cellestus.)

Decks will now start borrowing cards from all colors if they run out of their regular ones. (Reported by TheAncientGolem.)

Fixed Trail of Regret censer following players into the Pit. (Reported by Cellestus.)