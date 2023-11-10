Stop Dead Early Access Patch 05

Thank you for playing Stop Dead!
Items with a 🛑 emoji are things found or suggested by the community!
There is a lot going on under the hood in this patch. You’ll hear more from us soon!
- 🛑 Added a difference display to your time and score in the Win screen.
- Removed Halloween Ghost Visuals (for real this time).
- Ghost colors should be more vibrant and varied this patch. Your color may have changed.
- Made some changes to the save game backend. Your spliced run and score should be accurate now. If it isn't, let us know!
- Gun ammo counter visuals have been updated. Should be easier to see, and the counter is now over top of the correct spot on the mesh for all the guns.
- Fixed an issue that allowed audio to persist after some enemies disappeared.
