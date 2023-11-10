 Skip to content

Stop Dead update for 10 November 2023

Stop Dead Early Access Patch 05

Share · View all patches · Build 12664059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Stop Dead!

Items with a 🛑 emoji are things found or suggested by the community!

There is a lot going on under the hood in this patch. You’ll hear more from us soon!

  • 🛑 Added a difference display to your time and score in the Win screen.
  • Removed Halloween Ghost Visuals (for real this time).
  • Ghost colors should be more vibrant and varied this patch. Your color may have changed.
  • Made some changes to the save game backend. Your spliced run and score should be accurate now. If it isn't, let us know!
  • Gun ammo counter visuals have been updated. Should be easier to see, and the counter is now over top of the correct spot on the mesh for all the guns.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed audio to persist after some enemies disappeared.

