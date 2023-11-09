 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 9 November 2023

Patch notes: V 0.2.11.095

Patch notes: V 0.2.11.095

Build 12664033

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements were implemented:

  • Added an information form with the properties affected by the chosen difficulty level.

  • Added a critical or subcritical status of reactor reactivity conditions.

  • Added a button to execute a turbine trip.

  • Added a protector to the emergency buttons to prevent accidental operation.

  • Added a turbine bypass status indicator to the main valve panel.

  • Removed the selector of the primary and secondary circuits on the turbine speed panel.

  • Modified the emergency stop: it now execute a turbine trip in addition to the scram of the control rods.

The following bugs were fixed:

  • Fixed bug of cooling towers showing the vapor effect even if there is no coolant circulation.

  • Fixed bug of "refilling cans" label instead of "Empty cans".

  • Fixed bug when loading saved progress with a city request awaiting approval.

  • Fixed bug in saved progress without the commanded speed of the circulation pumps (it is not a retroactive fix).

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

