Patch notes: V 0.2.11.095

The following improvements were implemented:
-
Added an information form with the properties affected by the chosen difficulty level.
-
Added a critical or subcritical status of reactor reactivity conditions.
-
Added a button to execute a turbine trip.
-
Added a protector to the emergency buttons to prevent accidental operation.
-
Added a turbine bypass status indicator to the main valve panel.
-
Removed the selector of the primary and secondary circuits on the turbine speed panel.
-
Modified the emergency stop: it now execute a turbine trip in addition to the scram of the control rods.
The following bugs were fixed:
-
Fixed bug of cooling towers showing the vapor effect even if there is no coolant circulation.
-
Fixed bug of "refilling cans" label instead of "Empty cans".
-
Fixed bug when loading saved progress with a city request awaiting approval.
-
Fixed bug in saved progress without the commanded speed of the circulation pumps (it is not a retroactive fix).
This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!
