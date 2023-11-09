Patch notes: V 0.2.11.095

Share · View all patches · Build 12664033 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 19:32:10 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements were implemented:

Added an information form with the properties affected by the chosen difficulty level.

Added a critical or subcritical status of reactor reactivity conditions.

Added a button to execute a turbine trip.

Added a protector to the emergency buttons to prevent accidental operation.

Added a turbine bypass status indicator to the main valve panel.

Removed the selector of the primary and secondary circuits on the turbine speed panel.

Modified the emergency stop: it now execute a turbine trip in addition to the scram of the control rods.

The following bugs were fixed:

Fixed bug of cooling towers showing the vapor effect even if there is no coolant circulation.

Fixed bug of "refilling cans" label instead of "Empty cans".

Fixed bug when loading saved progress with a city request awaiting approval.

Fixed bug in saved progress without the commanded speed of the circulation pumps (it is not a retroactive fix).

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

