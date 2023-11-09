 Skip to content

Cat Herders: Couch Coop Cat Corralling! update for 9 November 2023

Small bugfixes for the Anniversary Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just pushed a couple of small fixes to bugs we found the last couple of days, and a couple of bonus interface tweaks. Happy herding!

