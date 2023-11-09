We just pushed a couple of small fixes to bugs we found the last couple of days, and a couple of bonus interface tweaks. Happy herding!
Cat Herders: Couch Coop Cat Corralling! update for 9 November 2023
Small bugfixes for the Anniversary Update!
