 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 9 November 2023

Beta 14 "Mod Support" Patch (Beta 14.4.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 12663959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • A character won't toss a grenade anymroe if a door that should be open isn't during execution (opener killed)
  • Improved the dragging of grenades while in stairs
  • Reduced the accuracy malus on a running target (makes melee enemies easier to kill)
  • Reduced the damages of the stun, shock and stinger grenades
  • The shock grenade explosion isn't blocked by furniture anymore

Fixes

  • Fixed the game getting stuck during mission loading when using crouch on escort characters
  • Fixed some of the robbers mask customizations not getting properly saved
  • Fixed missing walls on the side of some stairs in generated maps

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link