Beta 14 "Mod Support" Patch (Beta 14.4.0)

Improvements
- A character won't toss a grenade anymroe if a door that should be open isn't during execution (opener killed)
- Improved the dragging of grenades while in stairs
- Reduced the accuracy malus on a running target (makes melee enemies easier to kill)
- Reduced the damages of the stun, shock and stinger grenades
- The shock grenade explosion isn't blocked by furniture anymore
Fixes
- Fixed the game getting stuck during mission loading when using crouch on escort characters
- Fixed some of the robbers mask customizations not getting properly saved
- Fixed missing walls on the side of some stairs in generated maps
Changed files in this update