Forest Spirit update for 9 November 2023

Update 112

Update 112

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added an alternative way to interact with one of the bosses.
  2. Fixed a bug with the player getting stuck in one of the dungeon locations.
  3. Fixed a bug with the position of some icons when cooking food at a campfire.

Changed files in this update

