长征1934-1936 update for 9 November 2023

Updated on November 10, 2023

Share

  1. The leader "张志敏" in the "Red Seventh Army" option on the new game page is corrected to "方志敏".
  2. "徐先前" in the game content of the Second Red Army scenario is corrected to "徐向前".
  3. The trial version will be updated simultaneously with the first modification.
  4. Apologize for the misunderstanding caused by the above two mistakes!

