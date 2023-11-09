- The leader "张志敏" in the "Red Seventh Army" option on the new game page is corrected to "方志敏".
- "徐先前" in the game content of the Second Red Army scenario is corrected to "徐向前".
- The trial version will be updated simultaneously with the first modification.
- Apologize for the misunderstanding caused by the above two mistakes!
长征1934-1936 update for 9 November 2023
Updated on November 10, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
