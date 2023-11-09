 Skip to content

BIGFOOT update for 9 November 2023

Update 5.1.1 Hotfix

Hello, BIGFOOT Hunters!
Fixed:
  • Game save failed bug.
  • Bugs with the outline of interactive objects.
  • Bugs with rendering of weapon sights and the screen of photocamera and night vision camera.
  • Photocamera and night vision camera changing bug.
  • Ross Lake level design fixes.
  • Player get stuck in falling trees.
  • Shoting without cooldown.
  • Flair Gun shoting bug.
Changed:
  • AWM Damage 10 → 12
  • M4 Damage 4 → 3.5
