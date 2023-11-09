Update 5.1.1 Hotfix

Hello, BIGFOOT Hunters!
Fixed:
- Game save failed bug.
- Bugs with the outline of interactive objects.
- Bugs with rendering of weapon sights and the screen of photocamera and night vision camera.
- Photocamera and night vision camera changing bug.
- Ross Lake level design fixes.
- Player get stuck in falling trees.
- Shoting without cooldown.
- Flair Gun shoting bug.
Changed:
- AWM Damage 10 → 12
- M4 Damage 4 → 3.5
Become a BIGFOOT community member!
Discord: CyberLightGS
Instagram: bigfoot.game
Twitter: BIGFOOT_game
Facebook: CyberLightGS
Contact us:
Our homepage: https://www.cyberlightgs.com
Cooperation: partner@cyberlightgs.com
Changed files in this update