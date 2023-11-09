DLSS patch

Players who have supported hardware can find now find DLSS options in the Video settings menu.

A Note on the quality settings:

Quality setting options for DLSS include Auto mode and DLAA, as they are part of the options provided by nvidia. Though neither mode are currently officially supported by the game. Use of these modes may or may not have an intended affect on quality settings at this time. We recommended selecting an appropriate setting between Ultra Quality and Ultra Performance for the best results.

FSR support will be added in the coming weeks, as soon as the official update is released for unreal 5.3.