Patch 0.0.19

Hello and welcome to the second patch update since our Early Access release! :)
As we're still getting a lot of feedback about various issues and bugs, we've mainly focused on bug fixes again. (Thanks to everyone who helped us pinpoint those bugs!)
Here's what we changed:
- Changed color of boost button on pressure washers to red for better visibility.
- Improved Valve Index controller support.
- Moved respawn point (when falling out of bounds) to center of lab.
- Fixed pressure washers colliding with player body while flying.
- Fixed movement & flying issues, caused by a bug where players were self-colliding with own head.
- Fixed racing reward coins getting stuck if picked up by other players.
- Fixed voice chat not being spatialized (3D).
- Fixed a bug where buttons could not be pressed when cleaning-bombs were held.
