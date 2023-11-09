 Skip to content

Under Pressure update for 9 November 2023

Patch 0.0.19

Patch 0.0.19

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello and welcome to the second patch update since our Early Access release! :)

As we're still getting a lot of feedback about various issues and bugs, we've mainly focused on bug fixes again. (Thanks to everyone who helped us pinpoint those bugs!)

Here's what we changed:

  • Changed color of boost button on pressure washers to red for better visibility.
  • Improved Valve Index controller support.
  • Moved respawn point (when falling out of bounds) to center of lab.
  • Fixed pressure washers colliding with player body while flying.
  • Fixed movement & flying issues, caused by a bug where players were self-colliding with own head.
  • Fixed racing reward coins getting stuck if picked up by other players.
  • Fixed voice chat not being spatialized (3D).
  • Fixed a bug where buttons could not be pressed when cleaning-bombs were held.

