Rival Rides New Update!

News Board: We've added a board that will be updated daily with the latest on events, stories, updates, and more!

Ride Bucks Collection: You can now earn Ride Bucks simply by playing the game! The higher your score, the greater the reward!

Kick System: Players now have the ability to collectively vote to kick someone from their lobby.

Voting System: You can now view which players have accepted or declined to start a game.

Closed Lobby: As a lobby owner, you now have the option to close your lobby to the public and reopen it at your discretion.



Score Abuse System: We've revised the score calculation to prevent abuse of the leaderboard and to ensure fair distribution of rewards post-game.



Level Representation: Your level is now visibly displayed next to your nickname, showcasing your achievements to fellow players.

Bug Fixes: We've also been hard at work fixing pesky bugs for a smoother gaming experience.