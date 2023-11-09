Rival Rides New Update!

We're excited to announce our latest update for Rival Rides, filled with exciting new features and enhancements to take your Rival Rides experience to the next level!
News Board: We've added a board that will be updated daily with the latest on events, stories, updates, and more!
Ride Bucks Collection: You can now earn Ride Bucks simply by playing the game! The higher your score, the greater the reward!
Kick System: Players now have the ability to collectively vote to kick someone from their lobby.
Voting System: You can now view which players have accepted or declined to start a game.
Closed Lobby: As a lobby owner, you now have the option to close your lobby to the public and reopen it at your discretion.
Score Abuse System: We've revised the score calculation to prevent abuse of the leaderboard and to ensure fair distribution of rewards post-game.
Level Representation: Your level is now visibly displayed next to your nickname, showcasing your achievements to fellow players.
Bug Fixes: We've also been hard at work fixing pesky bugs for a smoother gaming experience.
