Patch: New Meta-Upgrades, UI Improvements

PATCH 0.6

"slime crush enemis! slime poison enemis! fuuun =3"

🧬 New Meta-Upgrades for DNA Points 🧬

Crushing Humans : Slime can damage enemies by moving over them.

Poisonous Slime Trail : Slime's trail damages and slightly slows enemies!

Extra Nuggets: Fiery Nuggets of Darkness shoot out from Slime each time you pick up a bonus.

🧪 Other Changes 🧪

On the rewards screen, you can now hover over the icon of a killed enemy and see statistics that show the total number of enemies of a given type you've killed. Yes, now you can see how many of them you have left to kill to get the respective achievements. We believe some of the values for completing achievements are currently a bit high... It is probably not worth lowering them, but in the future, we plan to add fun activities that will allow you to get these achievements by not just farming previous levels. We also want to add more achievements =)

Slightly changed the buttons in the main menu. Don't worry: we have not cut anything, just slightly changed the navigation.

Made the resource accrual more obvious during runs. We hope that from now on it will be clearer how to get tokens (the shop currency) and DNA points.

Changed the appearance of the crosshair. It should now be more visible.

Visually separated inactive abilities from the active ones. In the near future, we will definitely add the option to move abilities between inventories when the shop is open.

We are starting to work on a big update! Although this one is not particularly small, the next one will be bigger but will also take more time to prepare. Keep your feedback coming—we're actively listening and working on improving the game! And let us know in the comments what you think about this patch.

HAIL SLIME.