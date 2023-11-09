Hotfix 0.5.5.3

Hey all,
One last update before I'm away for a few days.
Just deployed a hotfix to the game fixing the random crashing people were experience.
The actual bug was complicated, but here's the TLDR:
I left in one line of debugging code which caused low level items to "try to roll" drop-only affixes, with a 50% chance. This meant if you were playing in a zone under level 80, then when an item dropped, it had a 50% chance to crash the game.
This has been fixed.
Cheers,
zediven
Build ID: 12663486 to check you are running the hotfix.
Changed files in this update