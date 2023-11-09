Hotfix 0.5.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12663486 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey all,

One last update before I'm away for a few days.

Just deployed a hotfix to the game fixing the random crashing people were experience.

The actual bug was complicated, but here's the TLDR:

I left in one line of debugging code which caused low level items to "try to roll" drop-only affixes, with a 50% chance. This meant if you were playing in a zone under level 80, then when an item dropped, it had a 50% chance to crash the game.

This has been fixed.

Cheers,

zediven

Build ID: 12663486 to check you are running the hotfix.