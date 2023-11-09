1.1.0.12 Patch Notes

Merry greetings to all!

Thank you for taking the time to play our game. It has been a labor of love for almost two and a half years. Your feedback is very valuable to us, one could say it’s our guiding star. We’ve had an exciting launch day and now we would like to share some updates with you.

Below is a full list of fixes that come with the release of Patch 1.1.0.12. As we roll out these improvements, we express our heartfelt gratitude for your continued support and feedback. Thank you!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed controller vibration not being disabled when turned off on the Settings menu

Fixed Settings menu Exit button not working on the Steam Deck

Fixed missing graphics options on the Settings menu

Fixed incorrect font size in certain languages on the Settings menu

Fixed “Critical Health” visuals and sound FX staying active after exiting to main menu

Fixed instance of Malthus Guard hovering slightly above the ground in a specific area

Fixed Ghost Challenges progression not counting properly

Fixed missing ladder climb animation missing certain frames

Fixed vanishing cursor on Settings menu

Fixed invisible ledge in the Crypt before entering the Necropolis

Fixed weird mouse cursor behavior on the Trader menu

Fixed bug with “Santa Scrooge” skin when entering a mirror

Fixed Ebenezer sometimes getting stuck between the movable blocks and the environment

Fixed Cane attacks not working under specific conditions

Fixed the "Beautiful Dress" quest item getting removed from inventory on death

Fixed Spirit Elixirs missing from the Trader’s inventory

Fixed Quest texts getting bugged if player dies after accepting quest but before saving the game

Fixed Warren Gastrell getting stuck mid dash during [spoiler]rematch fight[/spoiler]

Fixed Malthus Guard walking towards Ebenezer during dialogue with Warren Gastrell before [spoiler]rematch fight[/spoiler]

Fixed Warren Gastrell using wrong dialog lines during [spoiler]rematch fight[/spoiler]

Quality of Life Changes:

Changed the angle at which the analog stick triggers Ebenezer’s ladder climbing

Changed input handling to make it possible to jump and attack at the same time (not one after the other)

Increased Ebenezer’s movement speed both with and without the Heirloom that increases run speed (Emi's Black Belt)

Reduced intensity of screenshake on hitting enemies and getting hit

Reduced amount of damage done by Wailing Wendy

Increased size of item popups and their font sizes

Increased font size of Heirloom pickup popups

Added an additional Save room in the London area

Increased pickup hitbox size of the Warden’s quest item [spoiler](Letter)[/spoiler]

We wanted to get as many of these fixes to you as soon as possible, so the patch may not include a fix for every issue you’ve brought up. Fear not, for we are continuing to test and improve the game and will continue releasing patches.

Stay merry!

Luke

Community Manager