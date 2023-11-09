Update #14: Codename Omnibus



Update #14 is another major polish and quality of life update -- bringing sweeping improvements to the UI for mouse players, improving the playability and zoom in Matrix, making the economic rules more clear in the game, completing a first pass of improvements on the tutorial, adding new lore to the Lore Journal and improving how Leverage is queued up and used so it is more obvious to players.

There is a lot more coming in November, so expect more updates soon!

If you're enjoying the pace of updates and improvements, we hope you'll consider leaving a review and sharing the game with a friend. Cheers!

Play by Mouse Only

We've completed a major UI upgrade in Update #14 to make the entire game playable with only the mouse. If you see it, you can click it.

The design and plan was always to get here and we're glad to be bringing this one home and making the Ui more friendly to mouse only and even mixed mouse and keyboard players. We hope you find it improved!

There are no changes for controllers at this time, but our next big step in UI polishing is to work through specific screens and areas of navigation for controllers that are causing issues.

This update fixes a ton of issues with Matrix. First up - we've heard you want to see the whole map, so you can now use your regular map zoom controls to zoom out twice as far as before, which should reveal the entire or nearly entire matrix node map to you, depending on the host and screen settings of course.

We've also fixed a huge pile of Matrix F10s - from spacebar now working on the Blackhole warning to ESC bringing up the menu when looking through cameras you can disable in the SCU.

We've made on important fix for the market this update which is to get the sell button to correct its estimates for physical items. While Cold Storage was fixed in Update #13, the sell button for physical goods was showing the full price tag to buy the item (for a gun, something like $90K) and then if you attempted to sell the weapon you'd find it goes for $12K. Really, if you're buying it - $90K, if you're selling it - something less. So, the button is now correctly previewing the sell price, which is then modified by the contact's Traits, etc.

Talking about physical goods, we resolved the bad description of higher level Medi-Clouds incorrectly referencing durations.

Clarified Leverage Usage

Those Leverage that you purchased which have a duration (delay Reinforcements for 2 turns) are much more clear about their use now. The action offered now is to "Activate" them ("Equip to Use" was so confusing!) and once activated they will be removed from the list and a log entry added about their use. Previously, we've been getting a lot of F10s that they could not be used because they were staying in the list (a bug, absolutely). From here, we'll be working on more clearly showing in the Objectives list which Leverages you currently have active for those with durations.

Tutorial Improvements

We've made a first pass of improvements on the tutorial. We've added some short exposition about the premise of what you're doing -- your merc leader is going into cyber surgery and you need to secure the rooftop for their exit by hovertruck. We've also fixed places where the sequencing of highlighting areas you needed to move to were not well done versus the dialog that explains the need. We've been more consistent about the language used to reference Talents ("Jamkit" not "Jam"). Finally, we've adjusted the objectives to not incorrectly fail you for killing guards -- killing your way through the tutorial is a valid way to get the rooftop secure too!

Lore Additions

The lore book is continuing to grow within the game with a number of additions this update. The focus is still on documenting and sharing details about New Boston, the Wards, the Leans the famous Charles and Mystic River and more. After we round out, finish, edit and publish this round of lore book updates, we'll move on to details about the Cyber Knight and their special implant.

Linux Lines

If you were on a Linux setup that had no lines in the class tree, matrix tree or the timeline - please check again after Update #14. Your lines should be finally visible! A big thanks to everyone in Discord who helped test with the test app to make this fixable. If you're enjoying the level of support, please take a moment to leave a review!

v1.0.41 - 11/9/2023