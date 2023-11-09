 Skip to content

Don't Panic update for 9 November 2023

Glowstick Adjustments & Bug Fix

  • RESOLVED: Spamming the 'Drop Glowstick' button would cause it to remain in your hand instead of compass
  • RESOLVED: Glowsticks causing a drop in performance
  • ADJUSTED: Can now only have a maximum of 3 glowsticks at one time
  • ADJUSTED: Glowsticks will glow for 30 seconds
  • ADDED: New Glowstick UI appears at bottom left of HUD when 'Drop Glowstick' button pressed, disappears after 5 seconds (retriggerable delay)

