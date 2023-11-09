- RESOLVED: Spamming the 'Drop Glowstick' button would cause it to remain in your hand instead of compass
- RESOLVED: Glowsticks causing a drop in performance
- ADJUSTED: Can now only have a maximum of 3 glowsticks at one time
- ADJUSTED: Glowsticks will glow for 30 seconds
- ADDED: New Glowstick UI appears at bottom left of HUD when 'Drop Glowstick' button pressed, disappears after 5 seconds (retriggerable delay)
Don't Panic update for 9 November 2023
Glowstick Adjustments & Bug Fix
