- Slowed the drop of the tree in online races.
- Added chat to the online waiting screen.
- Reduced chat text size.
- Fixed opponent ready button being on when it shouldn't be.
- Fixed autostart activation to hopefully fix online issue of player not having power when opponent rolls through beams.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 9 November 2023
Version 0.042
