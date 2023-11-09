 Skip to content

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 9 November 2023

Version 0.042

  • Slowed the drop of the tree in online races.
  • Added chat to the online waiting screen.
  • Reduced chat text size.
  • Fixed opponent ready button being on when it shouldn't be.
  • Fixed autostart activation to hopefully fix online issue of player not having power when opponent rolls through beams.

