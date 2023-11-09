1.3.0 Patch Notes - New Tool: Safety Harness

Hello peak baggers!

This update brings a couple of changes, most noteworthy a new 'tool' - the Safety Harness.

Safety Harness

This is a toggle-able you'll find in the cabin if you have unlocked ropes.

Using it will allow you to re-collect previous rope anchors while still being attached to a rope.

Note, using this tool will substitute summit achievements in Category 3 and Category 4 if you summit them while wearing the Harness, but the rest of the game will remain the same.

Major Patch Notes

Safety Harness. When worn, you can collect previously placed rope anchors while still attached.

Greatly improved collision detection on Ice Axes.

New achievements for Category 3 and Category 4. Use the Safety Harness to unlock these.