1.3.0 Patch Notes - New Tool: Safety Harness

Hello peak baggers!
This update brings a couple of changes, most noteworthy a new 'tool' - the Safety Harness.
Safety Harness
This is a toggle-able you'll find in the cabin if you have unlocked ropes.
Using it will allow you to re-collect previous rope anchors while still being attached to a rope.
Note, using this tool will substitute summit achievements in Category 3 and Category 4 if you summit them while wearing the Harness, but the rest of the game will remain the same.
Major Patch Notes
- Safety Harness. When worn, you can collect previously placed rope anchors while still attached.
- Greatly improved collision detection on Ice Axes.
- New achievements for Category 3 and Category 4. Use the Safety Harness to unlock these.
Other updates
- Adjusted the colorful mode slightly on snowy maps.
- Adjusted the volume on breakable ice stalagmites.
- Fixed some issues with the rope anchor visualizer appearing objects you cant anchor.
- Fixed some collision and rope issues on Solemn Tempest.
