Peaks of Yore update for 9 November 2023

1.3.0 Patch Notes - New Tool: Safety Harness

Share · View all patches · Build 12663146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello peak baggers!

This update brings a couple of changes, most noteworthy a new 'tool' - the Safety Harness.

Safety Harness

This is a toggle-able you'll find in the cabin if you have unlocked ropes.
Using it will allow you to re-collect previous rope anchors while still being attached to a rope.

Note, using this tool will substitute summit achievements in Category 3 and Category 4 if you summit them while wearing the Harness, but the rest of the game will remain the same.

Major Patch Notes
  • Safety Harness. When worn, you can collect previously placed rope anchors while still attached.
  • Greatly improved collision detection on Ice Axes.
  • New achievements for Category 3 and Category 4. Use the Safety Harness to unlock these.
Other updates
  • Adjusted the colorful mode slightly on snowy maps.
  • Adjusted the volume on breakable ice stalagmites.
  • Fixed some issues with the rope anchor visualizer appearing objects you cant anchor.
  • Fixed some collision and rope issues on Solemn Tempest.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2236071 Depot 2236071
  • Loading history…
