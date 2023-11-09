 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ziggy's Cosmic Adventures update for 9 November 2023

Fix crash on launch

Share · View all patches · Build 12663116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some people were experiencing a crash on launch so we're rolling back to an earlier version! If you were experiencing a crash on launch hopefully this shall fix it for you so update and try again

Changed files in this update

Depot 1501821 Depot 1501821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link