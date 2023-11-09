Some people were experiencing a crash on launch so we're rolling back to an earlier version! If you were experiencing a crash on launch hopefully this shall fix it for you so update and try again
Ziggy's Cosmic Adventures update for 9 November 2023
Fix crash on launch
