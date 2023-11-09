Patch 1.08

Additions:

• High-level location "Spider Hills" and quests;

• New boss - Gladiator;

• New legendary unit of the Elemental Spirits faction - Child of the Sun;

• New item - Runic Key, which unlocks additional rune slots for units. Runic Key drops from Gifts of Sefirot;

• 11 new epic runes that enhance unit cards;

• New spawn locations for Gifts of Sefirot.

Changes

• Buffed the card "Shadow Step" of unit Spark

• Common and uncommon runes have been removed from the game. Players will receive 1000 coins for each common rune in their inventory and 2500 coins for each uncommon rune;

• Rune drops from Gifts of Sefirot have been removed;

• The maximum accumulatable amount of Gifts of Sefirot in the world has been increased to 45;

• The collection is no longer highlighted if there is an available upgrade only from using Transmutation cards;

• Unit item upgrade interface has been slightly reworked;

• The server disconnection time for inactivity has been extended from 45 to 60 minutes;

• Various other minor fixes.