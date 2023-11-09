Good morning/evening/night!

Today is the day we release the 8th realm!! ːNA_Expertː ːNA_Crystalː

Muspelheim

On Muspelheim you will find tons of demons, black stone golems and many Logi enemies! (Logi meaning “fire” in Old Norse).

Face three new challenging bosses and become a master of this volcanic area!



Floor is Lava

This realm’s mechanic goes as follows: “the Floor is Lava” which explains itself perfectly ːNA_Hardː. Each time you place your foot inside a lava pool, your burning indicator will rise, and no one wants to experience what happens when it reaches its maximum, thank you very much.



Burning Heart

We also added a new kind of heart, the Burning Heart. This heart will explode when you receive damage and release fire balls that damage your enemies.



New Dragon Egg Shrine

Muspelheim will allow you to unlock a new kind of shrine. A dragon egg will spawn at the begining of the run. After 15 minutes it will hatch and reveal a Legendary item as a reward!



Fire Relics

And of course, a new set of relics, all related to this new realm!



Niflheim Soundtrack

Rubén Meliá did it again! We're so happy to announce that Niflheim tracks are now available and you can enjoy them while playing!



Fixes and improvements

Helheim elite Red Cranium's health was bugged when it divided.

Ice balls, Burning Projectiles and Poison Projectiles where aiming into wrong directions.

Elites stopped appearing in high Ragnarok levels.

Final Boss Jord anims have been slightly modified.

Final Boss Hel's pillars shouldn't have that much HP now.

Minor fixes related to bosses behavior.

New character next week

Next week you will meet Alruna, our new survivor. Any guesses??

20% off to celebrate Muspelheim realm!

That's it! Let's embrace fire with a nice discount :D

We’re almost there!

It’s an awkward feeling, just 1 realm left…! (but there’s still a lot of content we will be publishing so no worries cause we aint going anywhere else yet!).

Let us know what you think!

Cheers!

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/