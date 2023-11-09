Patch Notes 1.0.9

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Patch 1.0.9 is now live! With this patch and going forward, we will be tackling long-standing issues that were not as high priority up until this point. We will continue to work on these over the next few weeks!

Fixed preferred recipe of the week not being cleared from the menu when clearing the recipe from the list of choices for customers.

Fixed a rare case where the quest The End could not be completed and every NPC would stand near the fountain.

Fixed an issue where the amount of sap in the evaporator was not shown on loading a save game unless it’s been interacted with.

Fixed some rare cases where items would still be misplaced. Normally, all items should be on their tiles now.

Please let us know of any bugs you run into in our Discord!