Road to Chapter 2 - Part 10: Developer Q&A

Q: Story-wise, what is Urd’s goal? Do Palmer and her share goals? Would they kill each other on sight? Palmer’s master left Urd in hell so I don’t know how the two would feel about taking on Hell together.

A: Urd has her own motive, but the ultimate goal for both characters is the same - to find the Warlock guy. Each of them has their own motives though, and is coming from a different place - both literally and figuratively. What is going to happen however, and how the story concludes is something I’d like to ask you to wait a bit and find out yourself.

Q: Are you happy with Campaign 1 (Palmer's Chapter)? If not, what are some potential changes you are considering?

A: There are multiple areas that I would like to improve in Chapter 1 still. We have a quite extensive visual overhaul planned for Chapter 1 which should be on par with Chapter 2 geometrical design. We also want to improve the overall arsenal by looking into the upgrade, perk and stats shop. The feedback to Urd’s Wargression System is something we will be looking at very closely as well to see how the players compare the two and what we can get from there.

Q: Will we be able to play campaigns as any character? Ex: Play Palmer’s campaign as Urd.

A: This is a planned feature once the game is ready content-wise. This would work in a way that once you complete all of the campaigns you’ll gain access to new game mode which would allow such a thing.

Q: Will we find the dead body of Superfly Johnson in Chapter 2. If no, then why not?

A: Ok, let’s put it this way. If you are referring to whether his horribly mutilated body is stuffed in some dark corner of a level somewhere in Chapter 2: it wouldn’t be much of a secret if we blabbed about it here, right?

Q: Is the Brutalist West the "Demonic Dimension" Urd went through, or is it just a random place/dimension she got teleported to when (or if) she got out of the Demonic Dimension?

A: It’s the dimension that Urd has been trapped in.

Q: What was the motivation behind changing the character progression system?

A: We wanted to try something new and bring a fresh system to the table as we felt like the classic system in Chapter 1 is a good starting point, but needed something extra for the subsequent Chapters. We also wanted to bring in more replayability and a fun incentive to try different upgrades.

Q: Will there be a combination of upgrade systems like in Chapter 1 and what was revealed in the Chapter 2 demo? How are upgrades for both and future characters being handled?

A: Currently we want to test out and see how the reception of the Wargression System will be. It will be our new base to work with in the future.

Q: Considering the difference in gameplay between Chapters 1 and 2 ( both of which are enjoyable ), will Chapter 3 also have a unique "spin" or follow along the lines of the previous two to some degree? What's possibly been considered for Chapter 3?

A: Regardless of receipt of the Wargression System, each chapter will have unique features, whether small or big. Based on the feedback to Chapter 2, we will look into which parts and pieces might work well in case of Palmer’s system, and how that can influence that which will govern the upgrades for Kirsten in Chapter III.

Q: Is there a lore explanation on why the armies of hell are so big? (be it due to necromancy or just hell being very big/crowded) and on why the Red Elves and the demons are siding together to fight against Urd? or are they that way simply for gameplay reasons?

A: One of the reasons for the armies of demons being so big is that humans become demons themselves when they go to Hell. Demons are also able to multiply and some of them are also created by Satan (or, you know, his successor). As to reasons for anyone standing up to Urd - let’s have you’ll discover that when playing the game by yourself ;)

Q: This was probably asked before but: if Hell is where people go after dying (assuming it's that way in this universe too), then where do the demons themselves go?

A: The fate of the demons after they die is quite brutal - they basically get disintegrated into matter.

Q: Finally, will we ever get the Stress mechanic from the Demo back?

A: The way we originally implemented it didn’t work the way that we intended it to. Once we figure out a right way to do it - it’s coming back, but we’re not there yet.

Q: Has the idea of a multiplayer mode for PW1/PW2 ever sprung during development?

A: Yes, and was immediately dropped. We have no tools and skills to handle that at the moment, and examples of indie fps shooters that did had discouraging results. Having poured time and money into multiplayer development and seeing player numbers dwindle shortly after launch. For now we strive to create the best single player experience.

Q: What's your favorite weapon and ability?

A: Krystallos (Crystal Sentry) and Pump Action Shotgun :)

