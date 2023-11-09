 Skip to content

Portable Ops update for 9 November 2023

Pre-Launch Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12662829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update takes out the Early Access text boxes and GUI in prep for our Release Date Nov 11th!

Thank you all for playing our game :)
You make this game happen

Join our Discord and help shape the game!

Sean

Changed files in this update

Depot 2188261 Depot 2188261
