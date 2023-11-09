 Skip to content

I'LL KILL HER update for 9 November 2023

v1.01

Build 12662812

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed missing sound on images in Chapter 1
  • fixed formatting
  • fixed that rain sound cannot be adjusted with the effect slider
  • added Simplified Chinese localization

