Release notes v1.6.0

"I will reshape this galaxy into a place of order and unity."

– Imotekh the Stormlord

Update v1.6.0 is now live on all platforms, with several important improvements primarily for Steam Deck and other touch devices:

● Improve Steam Deck compatibility, making mobile interface active by default and removing cursor image.

● Improve interface of Account tab in Settings, to avoid confusion when registering or switching accounts.

● Expanded FAQ with answers to many new questions about progression, interactions between traits and more. The FAQ will soon be translated to all languages supported by the game.

● Improve support for wide screen ratios between 19.5:9 and 22:9.

● Major improvements in mobile version, fixing visual bugs and improving the interface in battle, so that the stats of cards in hand are visible.