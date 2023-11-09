 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge update for 9 November 2023

Release notes v1.6.0

Release notes v1.6.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
"I will reshape this galaxy into a place of order and unity."
– Imotekh the Stormlord

Update v1.6.0 is now live on all platforms, with several important improvements primarily for Steam Deck and other touch devices:
● Improve Steam Deck compatibility, making mobile interface active by default and removing cursor image.
● Improve interface of Account tab in Settings, to avoid confusion when registering or switching accounts.
● Expanded FAQ with answers to many new questions about progression, interactions between traits and more. The FAQ will soon be translated to all languages supported by the game.
● Improve support for wide screen ratios between 19.5:9 and 22:9.
● Major improvements in mobile version, fixing visual bugs and improving the interface in battle, so that the stats of cards in hand are visible.

