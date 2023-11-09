 Skip to content

HANS update for 9 November 2023

HANS | Patch 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

This update brings some collision fixes. We've also improved a few areas where players in general were struggling too much.

Happy parkouring! (and falling (:)

