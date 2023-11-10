v1.9.17 - The Rope Release Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

It is minor update week! As well as a long list of fixes and improvements, there is also a new feature - release rope input for rope anchors!

You can now detach ropes using logic on a vehicle. This new on/off logic node can be triggered to release the rope connections on an anchor for ropes, cables, and hoses.

The fixes list includes some important changes, including some fluid rebalances. These rebalances are tending to be smaller and finer in magnitude as the system is generally backwards compatible in most situations. Thank you to all the players who helped by posting issues on the issue tracker!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.9.17

Feature - Rope anchor "release rope" logic node

Fix - #22825 Resolved door/turret-ring flow and pressure issues

Fix - #22287 Default missions tow mission spawning error without DLC

Fix - #22483 Default missions repair missions using outdated function call

Fix - #21092 Crash when attempting to carry a creature-dragged character

Fix - #20876 Fix pressVehicleButton behaviour for toggle buttons

Fix - Predators no longer attacking

Fix - #20988 Default secondary equipment binding to R (prev B)

Fix - #21069 Fix buzzer audio layer volume initialization

Fix - #21117 Prevent vehicle fire damage ignoring vehicle damage setting when enabled

Balance - #21843 #21853 Balanced heat sources (Firebox no longer kills you, heaters twice as effective, burn damage and radius balanced)

Fix - Crash which rarely occurred when creating ropes

Balance - #21952 Adjusted liquid rocket fuel consumption

Balance - #22120 #22803 Rebalanced RCS thrust and consumption and clamped flow

Fix - #22799 Antennas not highlighting when in logic placement mode

Balance - #22849 Rebalanced diesel burner consumption and max temperature

Rework - #22911 Rescaled maximum ocean pressure to 30atm