 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TerraTech update for 9 November 2023

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.5.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12662588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed some issues that were causing crashes.

Changed depots in tt_unstable branch

View more data in app history for build 12662588
TerraTech Win64 Depot 285926
TerraTech Linux64 Depot 285935
TerraTech MacOS64 Depot 331931
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link