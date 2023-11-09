 Skip to content

Tales of the Tiny Planet update for 9 November 2023

Patch 1.2.1 - Fixed leaderboards

Patch 1.2.1 - Build 12662470

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there,

we just fixed the leaderboards which didn't work for some users.

In this process we also had to make an engine upgrade.

  • Your Team Pixelsplit

