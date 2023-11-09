Burning chickens without path to puddle will dive in ocean
Fix bug with chickens pushing objects through walls when entering puddles
Refactor input system phase 1 complete: should be harder to overshoot intended tile now
Updated tenderfoot and high perch to remove alternate solutions
Please Be Kind To The Chickens Playtest update for 9 November 2023
Notes for Nov 9
