 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Please Be Kind To The Chickens Playtest update for 9 November 2023

Notes for Nov 9

Share · View all patches · Build 12662324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Burning chickens without path to puddle will dive in ocean
Fix bug with chickens pushing objects through walls when entering puddles
Refactor input system phase 1 complete: should be harder to overshoot intended tile now
Updated tenderfoot and high perch to remove alternate solutions

Changed files in this update

Depot 2667601 Depot 2667601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link