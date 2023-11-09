Split Square 11-10 Update Notice

Changes
Change the button location and key of the Inventory, Practice battle.
Improve how inventory items are moved during keyboard operation
Add bus travel animation
Fixed bug
Bugs with low probability of duplicate items appearing in shops
