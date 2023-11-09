 Skip to content

Split square update for 9 November 2023

Split Square 11-10 Update Notice

Build 12662294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

Change the button location and key of the Inventory, Practice battle.

Improve how inventory items are moved during keyboard operation

Add bus travel animation

Fixed bug

Bugs with low probability of duplicate items appearing in shops

