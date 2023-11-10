0.8.7 Update!

It's time for a new update, introducing the 'sapphire' architectural style and some important changes.

This update will also prepare for the changes in the upcoming big 'Diplomatic Update'.

The new architectural style features buildings that give 2 types of resources.

In this example the Garden Farm gives food production and also culture:



We also have been working on big UI changes, for now the scale is smaller and there has been some UX improvements. But this is just the beginning as we plan to do more improvements in the next updates.

Here is the change list:

A new architectural style featuring 7 new buildings

Game speed reduced so the mid to late game is less chaotic

It's now easier and faster to unlock more wonders

The whole UI is smaller now and should fit more things and be more clear.

There are UI improvements in several places but even more UI improvements are coming later

Starting game food storage is increased on both modes

Many other game balances to the mid to late gameplay

Other small bug fixes

Thank you everyone for your support, the next content update should come out early next month.