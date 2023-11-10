 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LakeSide update for 10 November 2023

0.8.7 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12662265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time for a new update, introducing the 'sapphire' architectural style and some important changes.
This update will also prepare for the changes in the upcoming big 'Diplomatic Update'.

The new architectural style features buildings that give 2 types of resources.
In this example the Garden Farm gives food production and also culture:

We also have been working on big UI changes, for now the scale is smaller and there has been some UX improvements. But this is just the beginning as we plan to do more improvements in the next updates.

Here is the change list:

  • A new architectural style featuring 7 new buildings
  • Game speed reduced so the mid to late game is less chaotic
  • It's now easier and faster to unlock more wonders
  • The whole UI is smaller now and should fit more things and be more clear.
  • There are UI improvements in several places but even more UI improvements are coming later
  • Starting game food storage is increased on both modes
  • Many other game balances to the mid to late gameplay
  • Other small bug fixes

Thank you everyone for your support, the next content update should come out early next month.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1552221 Depot 1552221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link