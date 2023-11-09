Ikonei Island 1.0 Now Available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

Happy days, Castaways! 🏝️

**

It's time! We can't believe it but at last, we are here!!!

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure 1.0 is NOW available on Steam for 15% off! No longer just Early Access 🎉🎉🎉

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1550730/Ikonei_Island_An_Earthlock_Adventure/

We are excited to welcome you to the island and thanks to everyone who has given us your support through this journey! Your belief in us and your feedback has meant that we have been able to elevate the game to what it is today. We can’t wait to see everything that you will accomplish, craft, and create.

But our journey doesn’t end here. We are committed to introducing more updates going forward, and we hope that you stick around to see all of them. So, remember to keep an eye out for all the content coming down the line! Sneak peek down below 👀

By the way, if you are new here, please join our vibrant community by following us on social media or by joining our Discord via the main menu. Join along with your friends to get updates on upcoming features and share your adventures with us 💛

Letting others know about the game and leaving us a review on Steam are some of the most impactful ways of supporting us!

And a special thanks to all of you who, yesterday, correctly guessed the name of the ultimate icon of Ikonei Island, Frogboy! The winner was Anna who DM'd us on Meta - congratulations! 🎉

Today also means our ✨ full release update ✨ which includes:

UX/UI improvements

In-game economy balancing

Some new animations

Improved flow at the beginning of the game

Bug Fixes

Full patch notes HERE!

And here's our post-launch roadmap! I will give you an idea of where we are heading, and we will be fleshing the details out as soon as we can.

Thank you for choosing to embark on this adventure, and may you have a frogtastic time exploring the wonders of Ikonei Island! 💚

🔮 Launch Birthday Bundle With Spells & Secrets

On hop of all that, you can also enjoy for a limited time our cozy bundle with Spells & Secrets, 10% off! Thank you, rokaplay team, for your collaboration in preparing this gift for both our communities ♥ Happy launch to you too!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36258/Ikonei_Island_x_Spells__Secrets_Launch_Birthday_Bundle/

💙 Join Our Discord Island

Join our community on Discord! We've got contests, and channels where you can share feedback, report bugs, get help with the game, and find friends to play with. Aside from the frogtastic presence of your favorite Frogboy!

Don't froget to share the magic Ikonei Island's Friends' Pass with other castaways - and to enjoy our launch discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1550730/Ikonei_Island_An_Earthlock_Adventure/

We'll croak you on the 1.0 island! AVAILABLE NOW! 🐸

Snowcastle Games