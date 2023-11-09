Warsim 1.0.9 (Oasis Reworked)

This is a humble little update as I have been spread thin at the moment but I wanted to put it out mainly because it fixes a super irritating issue with necromancy! For those still playing, and enjoying thank you dearly it humbles me everyday :) <3
OASIS EXPANDED
The locations in the oasis region have been quite flat and boring, finally I have given them a facelift and modelled them somewhat on the lands beyond locations.
- Reworked screen for southern ruins
- Reworked screen for demonic landmark
- Reworked screen for abandoned outpost
- Reworked screen for old statue
- Reworked screen for abandoned watchtower
- Reworked screen for abandoned village
- Reworked screen for abandoned fortress
- Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy southern ruins
- Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy demonic landmark
- Added special loot generation system for looting demonic landmark (only demonic or cursed items)
- Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy abandoned outpost
- Added ability to look closer at old statue/and destroy it
- Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy abandoned watchtower
- Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy abandoned village
- Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy abandoned fortress
IMPERIAL GRAND BARRACKS UPGRADE (1 feature)
A new upgrade when moving from kingdom to empire! Cheers RoMan for the suggestion.
- Added new empire upgrade to Grand Barracks 'Imperial Grand Barracks' (costs 150k) (Gives +20 Battlescore to all units and doubles peasant training per year) (credit RoMan)
BUGFIXES (2 bug fixes)
Thanks to the guys who reported these!
- Fixed ressurecting champions breaking arena battles and forcing a win (Credit TJ)
- Fixed undead keep attacking until they are all dead even when all opponents are dead when you are defending (credit Lek)
If you have any thoughts comments or encouragement leave a comment, I try to always reply! Also check out our discord which is constantly active and has become the defacto hub for Warsim's community these days! Link here - https://discord.gg/YyFAkry98w
Thank you all very much!
Huw <3
