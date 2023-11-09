 Skip to content

Warsim: The Realm of Aslona update for 9 November 2023

Warsim 1.0.9 (Oasis Reworked)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a humble little update as I have been spread thin at the moment but I wanted to put it out mainly because it fixes a super irritating issue with necromancy! For those still playing, and enjoying thank you dearly it humbles me everyday :) <3

OASIS EXPANDED

The locations in the oasis region have been quite flat and boring, finally I have given them a facelift and modelled them somewhat on the lands beyond locations.

  • Reworked screen for southern ruins
  • Reworked screen for demonic landmark
  • Reworked screen for abandoned outpost
  • Reworked screen for old statue
  • Reworked screen for abandoned watchtower
  • Reworked screen for abandoned village
  • Reworked screen for abandoned fortress
  • Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy southern ruins
  • Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy demonic landmark
  • Added special loot generation system for looting demonic landmark (only demonic or cursed items)
  • Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy abandoned outpost
  • Added ability to look closer at old statue/and destroy it
  • Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy abandoned watchtower
  • Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy abandoned village
  • Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy abandoned fortress

IMPERIAL GRAND BARRACKS UPGRADE (1 feature)

A new upgrade when moving from kingdom to empire! Cheers RoMan for the suggestion.

  • Added new empire upgrade to Grand Barracks 'Imperial Grand Barracks' (costs 150k) (Gives +20 Battlescore to all units and doubles peasant training per year) (credit RoMan)
BUGFIXES (2 bug fixes)

Thanks to the guys who reported these!

  • Fixed ressurecting champions breaking arena battles and forcing a win (Credit TJ)
  • Fixed undead keep attacking until they are all dead even when all opponents are dead when you are defending (credit Lek)

If you have any thoughts comments or encouragement leave a comment, I try to always reply! Also check out our discord which is constantly active and has become the defacto hub for Warsim's community these days! Link here - https://discord.gg/YyFAkry98w

Thank you all very much!

Huw <3

