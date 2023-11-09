Warsim 1.0.9 (Oasis Reworked)

This is a humble little update as I have been spread thin at the moment but I wanted to put it out mainly because it fixes a super irritating issue with necromancy! For those still playing, and enjoying thank you dearly it humbles me everyday :) <3

OASIS EXPANDED

The locations in the oasis region have been quite flat and boring, finally I have given them a facelift and modelled them somewhat on the lands beyond locations.

Reworked screen for southern ruins

Reworked screen for demonic landmark

Reworked screen for abandoned outpost

Reworked screen for old statue

Reworked screen for abandoned watchtower

Reworked screen for abandoned village

Reworked screen for abandoned fortress

Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy southern ruins

Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy demonic landmark

Added special loot generation system for looting demonic landmark (only demonic or cursed items)

Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy abandoned outpost

Added ability to look closer at old statue/and destroy it

Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy abandoned watchtower

Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy abandoned village

Added ability to loot/admire/and destroy abandoned fortress

IMPERIAL GRAND BARRACKS UPGRADE (1 feature)

A new upgrade when moving from kingdom to empire! Cheers RoMan for the suggestion.

Added new empire upgrade to Grand Barracks 'Imperial Grand Barracks' (costs 150k) (Gives +20 Battlescore to all units and doubles peasant training per year) (credit RoMan)

BUGFIXES (2 bug fixes)

Thanks to the guys who reported these!

Fixed ressurecting champions breaking arena battles and forcing a win (Credit TJ)

Fixed undead keep attacking until they are all dead even when all opponents are dead when you are defending (credit Lek)

If you have any thoughts comments or encouragement leave a comment, I try to always reply! Also check out our discord which is constantly active and has become the defacto hub for Warsim's community these days! Link here - https://discord.gg/YyFAkry98w

Thank you all very much!

Huw <3