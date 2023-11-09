 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

鉄之海老 update for 9 November 2023

2023.11.10.Additional Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12662176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following bug fixes have been implemented
・Set movement restrictions on own tanks
・Fixed the position of the generator
・Fixed a bug that causes your tank to self-destruct when buried in a wall.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1821541 Depot 1821541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link