Hotfix #10 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

We’ve got a hotfix for you today, addressing some visual issues and bugs.

This hotfix corrects an issue where Astarion’s voice wasn’t quite following what he was supposed to say during dialogues.

Speaking of following, we’ve also asked Shadowheart to stop getting distracted by the wonderful vistas of the Sword Coast. She should now follow along with the rest of the team.

We still need to do some testing on Mac, and the Hotfix will be live for the platform soon.

We continue to look into your reports and are working on further fixes.

Thank you for taking the time to submit these issues to us. If you have any bugs to report, please reach out to our support team. Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3!

FIXES