Hotfix #10 Now Live!

Hello everyone,
We’ve got a hotfix for you today, addressing some visual issues and bugs.
This hotfix corrects an issue where Astarion’s voice wasn’t quite following what he was supposed to say during dialogues.
Speaking of following, we’ve also asked Shadowheart to stop getting distracted by the wonderful vistas of the Sword Coast. She should now follow along with the rest of the team.
We still need to do some testing on Mac, and the Hotfix will be live for the platform soon.
We continue to look into your reports and are working on further fixes.
Thank you for taking the time to submit these issues to us. If you have any bugs to report, please reach out to our support team. Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3!
FIXES
- Fixed Shadowheart not following the party.
- Fixed the sliders for eye makeup and tattoo intensity not working on controller.
- Fixed a potential crash relating to Vulkan. This solves the DEVICE_LOST error upon minimising the game window.
- Fixed an issue causing a desync between Astarion's voiced lines and subtitles.
- Player characters will no longer be on literal fire in the scene with [spoiler]Vlaakith[/spoiler] in the crèche.
- Fixed male dwarf barbarians' shoes, which were missing their texture and looked like big blueberries.
- The waypoints menu now opens correctly when triggered from the Character Sheet on controller.
- Fixed items always being picked up as wares after you picked up at least one as a ware.
- Fixed enemies in Ramazith's Tower getting stuck during combat if they are trying to fly from a lower floor to reach players on an upper floor.
Changed files in this update