Patch Notes: 📬 Version: 0.3.4.042r

Hello everyone!

Our team is doing our best to combine work on new content and improvements to the existing features.

In this patch, we've addressed several pesky issues that some players may have encountered during gameplay (such as problems with the day and night cycle, which caused one of the initial quests not to be completed)

We also didn't miss the opportunity to improve the behavior of minions and fix other issues. And the second roof is now even more beautiful! :)

Thank you so much for reporting bugs, providing feedback, and leaving inspiring reviews for our game! With your input, I Am Future is getting better every day!

Here’s the list of changes for today’s update:

Minions 🤖

Improved behavior and navigation for the Technician and Builder roles.

Enhanced target search algorithm for the Collector role.

Fixed minion behavior algorithm during recharge.

Fixed an issue where minions became the default color upon loading, even if a different color was set before.

Fixed a minor bug with the outline of interactive objects in minion target assignment mode.

UI & Controls 🎮

Improved storage interfaces.

Fixed the behavior of pressing Escape in the expedition code lock and at the trader.

Fixed the fuel level interface in the kitchen.

Now the watering zone for automatic sprinklers is displayed during construction, as well as the range of the Ultraviolet Tower's impact, and the connection zone for electric poles.

Fixed a bug when transitioning from the pause menu to the main menu.

Gameplay👾

Fixed a serious error that prevented the game from continuing (the player would stuck in the endless day) when removing the leech with a full inventory.

Fixed the ladder collider on the first roof.

Fixed the operation of the StopWeed Spray.

Fixed a bug with falling through the floor under electric poles and sources of infection.

Fish soup moved from the Drinks section to the Food section (no one knows who put it in drinks, maybe it was too liquid for food.

Graphics 📺

Significant improvement of textures for the second roof.

Shader improvement for the hologram of the Generator construction.

Fixed the operation of lamps for improved beds.

Added animation for the resource creation press.

Fixed the position of the molecular synthesizer model.

Fixed holograms when moving bushes and trees with a nano-transporter.

Sound 🔊

Restored the missing sound of throwing resources into a construction.

Fixed sounds when dismantling household appliances.

Stability 📈