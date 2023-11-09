 Skip to content

Stronghold: Definitive Edition update for 9 November 2023

Stronghold: Definitive Edition v1.01 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stronghold: Definitive Edition v1.01 - 8 Nov 2023

Update Size: 40 MB

KNOWN ISSUES

  • We're aware that some users get stuck with the Help window screen that doesn't close. This mainly affects SteamDeck, Proton and users with SymLinks in their Windows install.
  • We've fixed it so the window can be closed but are looking at into getting the help text to load properly.
  • We're working on sorting lag, resync, and lost connections issues in multiplayer games.
  • We're aware of an issue affecting some users where they get a black screen after entering their Player Name

UPDATES

  • Can now place multiple Siege Equipment tents without having to reselect
  • Player colour flags added to buildings in the map editor

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed issue where empty lobbies would remain in the Multiplayer lobby list.
  • Fixed an issue where workers would not go to their workplace in specific placements
  • Fixed incorrect Swordsmen attack animation
  • Fixed moats dug on top of pitch breaking terrain
  • Fixed red overlay remaining on landscape when placing buildings on uneven ground while zoomed out
  • Fixed Innkeeper and his dog model overlapping market
  • Fixed an issue where loading custom missions would just load a black screen
  • Fixed insults not playing audio in MP
  • Fixed Lord Woolsack with the wrong name in campaign intro
  • Fixed Wooden walls not showing placement cost on the UI
  • Fixed minimap not consistent with chosen player colour in Single player
  • Fixed incorrect Lord cape colour in Mission 17 and 19
  • Fixed player re-colouring in Siege modes not working with Orange
  • Fixed right-click menu appearing when moving Lord in MP
  • Fixed Large stone gatehouse healthbar hidden behind wall/crenulation
  • Fixed an issue where right-click back doesn't work in keeps menu in the editor
  • Fixed Armoury/granary outer walls appearing briefly when clicking around report panel
  • Fixed some story speech getting cut off prematurely
  • Fixed game timer starting before placing Keep and Granary
  • Fixed pitch placement audio playing double
  • Fixed workshop incorrect tagging for 300x300 and 400x400 maps
  • Fixed 400x400 maps not showing in the workshop
  • Fixed Multiplayer lobby names being 'forgotten'
  • Fixed missing voice line in Mission 6 of the Main Campaign

