Stronghold: Definitive Edition v1.01 Update

Stronghold: Definitive Edition v1.01 - 8 Nov 2023
Update Size: 40 MB
KNOWN ISSUES
- We're aware that some users get stuck with the Help window screen that doesn't close. This mainly affects SteamDeck, Proton and users with SymLinks in their Windows install.
- We've fixed it so the window can be closed but are looking at into getting the help text to load properly.
- We're working on sorting lag, resync, and lost connections issues in multiplayer games.
- We're aware of an issue affecting some users where they get a black screen after entering their Player Name
- For NVIDIA GPU users, check your NVIDIA Control Panel and see if you have Vertical Sync set to "Fast" in the Nvidia Control Panel? Setting Vertical Sync to Off has resolved the issue for some users.
- For Windows N version users, a possible workaround is here: [url=]https://firefly-studios.helpshift.com/hc/en/15-stronghold-definitive-edition/faq/559-black-sreen-and-using-window-10-11-n/[/url]
- For other users, we are still working on a solution
- For Support, please contact us through our Support site: [url=]https://firefly-studios.helpshift.com/hc/en/15-stronghold-definitive-edition/ [/url]
UPDATES
- Can now place multiple Siege Equipment tents without having to reselect
- Player colour flags added to buildings in the map editor
BUG FIXES
- Fixed issue where empty lobbies would remain in the Multiplayer lobby list.
- Fixed an issue where workers would not go to their workplace in specific placements
- Fixed incorrect Swordsmen attack animation
- Fixed moats dug on top of pitch breaking terrain
- Fixed red overlay remaining on landscape when placing buildings on uneven ground while zoomed out
- Fixed Innkeeper and his dog model overlapping market
- Fixed an issue where loading custom missions would just load a black screen
- Fixed insults not playing audio in MP
- Fixed Lord Woolsack with the wrong name in campaign intro
- Fixed Wooden walls not showing placement cost on the UI
- Fixed minimap not consistent with chosen player colour in Single player
- Fixed incorrect Lord cape colour in Mission 17 and 19
- Fixed player re-colouring in Siege modes not working with Orange
- Fixed right-click menu appearing when moving Lord in MP
- Fixed Large stone gatehouse healthbar hidden behind wall/crenulation
- Fixed an issue where right-click back doesn't work in keeps menu in the editor
- Fixed Armoury/granary outer walls appearing briefly when clicking around report panel
- Fixed some story speech getting cut off prematurely
- Fixed game timer starting before placing Keep and Granary
- Fixed pitch placement audio playing double
- Fixed workshop incorrect tagging for 300x300 and 400x400 maps
- Fixed 400x400 maps not showing in the workshop
- Fixed Multiplayer lobby names being 'forgotten'
- Fixed missing voice line in Mission 6 of the Main Campaign
