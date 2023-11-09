Fixes for v1.003!

A few more fixes from bugs picked up by players this week, as well as some UX tweaks:
- Numbers robots: halved speed and add small explosion radius when trying to hit them
- Animals: too many caused framerate drop. Fixed!
- CAFE: Possible to get stuck behind the Learning Rush machine. Fixed!
- Streak calculation is incorrect: now streaks are correctly counted (no data lost)
- SPORTS HALL - “bat”s (animal) seem to spawn from boxes + break things. Now spawning "bat" (as in baseball) not bat (as in vampire)
- SPANISH DATA: cleaned up the formatting of some learning tips
- LEARNING KIOSK: On the "All items" page, you can now play the object's audio!
- JAPANESE SPEECH: "Futari desu" was returning as "ninin desu". Fixed!
- JAPANESE SPEECH: Swan was always returning as "White bird" (Shiratori) instead of "Swan" (Hakucho). Fixed!
- INBOX: Inbox alert now only shows when unread mail is in inbox
- JAPANESE DATA: Romaji error in a cafe lesson now resolved
- ISLAND RESORT AREA: Collider by bridge now fixed, no falling in the hole for you guys.
- RESORT CHROMOEMITTER: Player can glitch into a stuck location. Not anymore!
- ISLAND BEACH: Gap allows player to get stuck in water. Not anymore!
- LEARNING KIOSK: "Learn more words" button now becomes active after completing all your daily goals, without having to reload the scene
- ZOO: Noun Summary ticks were missing
- DICTIONARY: Can now play the audio of the word from within the dictionary
- TUTORIAL: Japanese text was getting cut-off on the mic check. Fixed!
- JAPANESE ROMAJI x2: Some questions had incorrect romaji (nani instead of nan). Fixed!
