Noun Town Language Learning update for 9 November 2023

Fixes for v1.003!

update for 9 November 2023

A few more fixes from bugs picked up by players this week, as well as some UX tweaks:

  • Numbers robots: halved speed and add small explosion radius when trying to hit them
  • Animals: too many caused framerate drop. Fixed!
  • CAFE: Possible to get stuck behind the Learning Rush machine. Fixed!
  • Streak calculation is incorrect: now streaks are correctly counted (no data lost)
  • SPORTS HALL - “bat”s (animal) seem to spawn from boxes + break things. Now spawning "bat" (as in baseball) not bat (as in vampire)
  • SPANISH DATA: cleaned up the formatting of some learning tips
  • LEARNING KIOSK: On the "All items" page, you can now play the object's audio!
  • JAPANESE SPEECH: "Futari desu" was returning as "ninin desu". Fixed!
  • JAPANESE SPEECH: Swan was always returning as "White bird" (Shiratori) instead of "Swan" (Hakucho). Fixed!
  • INBOX: Inbox alert now only shows when unread mail is in inbox
  • JAPANESE DATA: Romaji error in a cafe lesson now resolved
  • ISLAND RESORT AREA: Collider by bridge now fixed, no falling in the hole for you guys.
  • RESORT CHROMOEMITTER: Player can glitch into a stuck location. Not anymore!
  • ISLAND BEACH: Gap allows player to get stuck in water. Not anymore!
  • LEARNING KIOSK: "Learn more words" button now becomes active after completing all your daily goals, without having to reload the scene
  • ZOO: Noun Summary ticks were missing
  • DICTIONARY: Can now play the audio of the word from within the dictionary
  • TUTORIAL: Japanese text was getting cut-off on the mic check. Fixed!
  • JAPANESE ROMAJI x2: Some questions had incorrect romaji (nani instead of nan). Fixed!

