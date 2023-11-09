CityDriver | Performance Update (1.2)

CityDriver Update 1.2 is now live!
▶️ What's New
◽ The time set in photo mode remains active in the game even after exiting photo mode
▶️ Changes
◽ Vehicle physics improvements for Moruga Turbo
◽ Vehicle physics improvements for Vela GT
◽ Performance enhancements
▫️ Update to Unreal Engine 5.2
▫️ Optimization of geometries, material count, and texture sizes for player and NPC vehicles
▫️ Optimization of foliage geometry
▫️ Optimization of foliage texture sizes
▫️ Optimization of environment textures
▫️ Optimization of building textures
▫️ Cleanup of obsolete asset references
◽ Update of the DLSS plugin to version 3
◽ Addition of decorations on Türkenstraße
▶️ Bug Fixes
◽ Fixed an issue where lights were not working on AI Marathon vehicles
Changed files in this update