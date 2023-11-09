CityDriver | Performance Update (1.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 12661826 · Last edited 9 November 2023 – 20:33:32 UTC by Wendy

CityDriver Update 1.2 is now live!

▶️ What's New

◽ The time set in photo mode remains active in the game even after exiting photo mode

▶️ Changes

◽ Vehicle physics improvements for Moruga Turbo

◽ Vehicle physics improvements for Vela GT

◽ Performance enhancements

▫️ Update to Unreal Engine 5.2

▫️ Optimization of geometries, material count, and texture sizes for player and NPC vehicles

▫️ Optimization of foliage geometry

▫️ Optimization of foliage texture sizes

▫️ Optimization of environment textures

▫️ Optimization of building textures

▫️ Cleanup of obsolete asset references

◽ Update of the DLSS plugin to version 3

◽ Addition of decorations on Türkenstraße

▶️ Bug Fixes

◽ Fixed an issue where lights were not working on AI Marathon vehicles