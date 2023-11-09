 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CityDriver update for 9 November 2023

CityDriver | Performance Update (1.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 12661826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CityDriver Update 1.2 is now live!

▶️ What's New
◽ The time set in photo mode remains active in the game even after exiting photo mode

▶️ Changes
◽ Vehicle physics improvements for Moruga Turbo

◽ Vehicle physics improvements for Vela GT

Performance enhancements
▫️ Update to Unreal Engine 5.2
▫️ Optimization of geometries, material count, and texture sizes for player and NPC vehicles
▫️ Optimization of foliage geometry
▫️ Optimization of foliage texture sizes
▫️ Optimization of environment textures
▫️ Optimization of building textures
▫️ Cleanup of obsolete asset references

◽ Update of the DLSS plugin to version 3

◽ Addition of decorations on Türkenstraße

▶️ Bug Fixes
◽ Fixed an issue where lights were not working on AI Marathon vehicles

Changed files in this update

Depot 2064811 Depot 2064811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link