Update 0.5.41: Re-design loot drop items and More

Patch notes:
UI
- Added Neuro-Bucks icon (suggestion by Klesk) and Research-Point icon to all text views.
- Floating labels (like damage labels) are now anchored to world position.
Comment: floating labels are contributing to the feeling of position and space on stage.
- UI: render galaxy modifiers as Floating hint panel
- UI: update progress bars, add gradient animations
- Show Challenge and Aid scores as separate properties on System map
- Render projectile HP and description in Gun description UI panels (etc. RailGun)
Gameplay
- Re-design loot drop items. There are now 4 types dropped:
- Gear (costs 1$, it’s dropped when common unit node is destroyed);
- RepairPack (1$ + 1 HP repair, dropped from common node);
- MicroCircuit (3$, dropped from weapon node and from main node of low tier units);
- Core (10$, dropped from main node of high tier units, elites and bosses);
- Carrier unit (in mission) can drop Gear, MicroCircuit and Core items.
- Doubled the effect of EnemyBonusHp_ByGalaxy multiplier, added BossBonusHpMlt_ByGalaxy multiplier
- Reduced RailGun damage by 50% and increased tear-off effect by 100%.
Comment: previously Rail-gun was to OP against multi-node Bosses. Now it damages Bosses just slightly better than Laser and totally shreds low/mid tier common units.
- CollectIntel mission is cancelled when portal is opened
- Update Station guns and torque
Graphics
- Updated some parallax sprites
- Reworked Graviton VFX
- Added player repair VFX
Bug fixes
- UI: Bucks amount was rendered instead of Fame level in English locale
- UI: fix button overlap in layout of Galaxy-Selector for last Galaxy
- Shrimp and Carrier units should drop Core item when defeated
- Fix installation of RadiationEffect when radiation is just expired
