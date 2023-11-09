Empire Chronicles (Version 1.1.18) - Minor Update
- Added a new quest in Ashtondale Keep from Hamond the guard.
- Added a new quest in Ashtondale Keep from Tobye the guard.
- The 6 main Ashtondale missions now also increase fort food rations by 100 on top of the 1000 gold upkeep increase.
- New book image for skill books.
- Updated glyph descriptions to mention that they boost atk by 10%.
- Adjusted the drop rate of low level items to not drop so often from higher level enemies.
- Bug Fix: Removed an invisible wall from stone pike caverns.
- Bug Fix: Removed some excess banter from Reinhelm Citadel when you return after it's construction is complete.
- Bug Fix: Fixed Description of Blizzard Orbs.
- Bug Fix: Fixed the two main doors of Reinhelm Citadel so you can leave when entered from the front.
- Bug Fix: Cutting off state % chance at 1 decimal place to prevent ugly display on rounding errors.
