Empire Chronicles update for 9 November 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.1.18) - Minor Update

  • Added a new quest in Ashtondale Keep from Hamond the guard.
  • Added a new quest in Ashtondale Keep from Tobye the guard.
  • The 6 main Ashtondale missions now also increase fort food rations by 100 on top of the 1000 gold upkeep increase.
  • New book image for skill books.
  • Updated glyph descriptions to mention that they boost atk by 10%.
  • Adjusted the drop rate of low level items to not drop so often from higher level enemies.
  • Bug Fix: Removed an invisible wall from stone pike caverns.
  • Bug Fix: Removed some excess banter from Reinhelm Citadel when you return after it's construction is complete.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed Description of Blizzard Orbs.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed the two main doors of Reinhelm Citadel so you can leave when entered from the front.
  • Bug Fix: Cutting off state % chance at 1 decimal place to prevent ugly display on rounding errors.

