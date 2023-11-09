Update 0.7

Hello Community,

This update fixes the problem with the achievements. Thanks to an attentive user (Vutuner) who described the exact process to me, I was able to solve the problem as quickly as possible.

In multiplayer mode, the server host received the achievement and not the player who won.

Furthermore, the trigger for the day and night cycle was only triggered by the server host. This problem has also been fixed.

Additionally, there was a minor improvement: Climbing has been slightly simplified once again. Now, a better balance between success and failure in climbing should be achieved.

I appreciate the continuous feedback and support from the community as we continue to develop this game. I will continue to work hard to optimize the game experience to ensure that I get the most out of this game.

Thank you for your support, and I look forward to bringing you the new features in this update!

