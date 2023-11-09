 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boss Fighters update for 9 November 2023

🔥🔥🔥XMAS MARATHON: START TOMORROW🔥🔥🔥

Share · View all patches · Build 12661601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ready to spice up your holidays with some sweet freebies?🔥👀

Join our Playtimes before Christmas & enter a draw to win Amazon gift cards!🎉

The marathon kicks off TOMORROW ⏩ https://link.medium.com/R3gAvpFCAEb

Changed files in this update

Depot 1784651 Depot 1784651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link