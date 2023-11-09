Dev Diary #100 - Anniversary Update Changelog

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Victorians and welcome to our centennial dev diary, which appropriately will be for the biggest free update Victoria 3 has ever received, with particular emphasis on the military mechanics! Alongside this update we will also make our new Region Pack Colossus of the South available for purchase, or for free to Grand Edition or Expansion Pass holders. You can read more about Colossus of the South in our previous dev diary.

Update 1.5 "Chimarrão" will be available on November 14, which also - not entirely by coincidence, I must admit - marks the 20th anniversary of the Victoria series!



Victoria: An Empire Under the Sun was released on November 14, 2003 and marked the beginning of an era of economy-focused, population-simulating Grand Strategy games. All of us in the Vicky dev team are humbled and honored to be able to carry on and elevate its legacy two decades later, proving our fantastic player community continues to demand deep, complex, immersive society simulators and (alt-)history gameplay. We hope you will love what we have transformed Victoria 3 into for its Anniversary Update, and here's to two more decades!



A very quick overview of the main features of Update 1.5 "Chimarrão" above - if you want a lot more details, read on!

First let's cover the adventures you can expect in Colossus of the South.



Major Features in Colossus of the South

DLC owners only:

19 new Journal Entries, including:

Reign of Pedro II: Historical actions highlighting the reforms and ambitions of Brazil’s Emperor Pedro the Magnanimous, including the abolition of slavery and the modernization of Brazil’s economy.

The Old Republic: The power of Brazilian landowners and the emergence of the Positivist revolution against the monarchy.

Populism: Challenges to the agrarian oligarchy in Brazil from anti-government bandits and the populist Integralist movement.

National Awareness: Development of a unique and diverse Brazilian culture, as well as expansionist goals in Paraguay, South American unification from Gran Colombia, and Pan-National movements of the Federation of the Andes and Rio de la Plata.

Amazonian Riches: Exploit the riches of the Amazon while avoiding international conflict and national disorder.

Over 100 new events, including 20 new events for national unifications

Over 200 new historical characters (rulers, commanders, politicians, and agitators) from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela

11 new South American Companies

New Gaucho outfits

New Brazilian Interest Groups

5 new Achievements

New event illustrations and a new state illustration, plus 3 new event audio stingers

Christ the Redeemer monument

New formable nation: Federation of the Andes/Americas

New loading screen

Additional content available to everyone:

8 new or reworked Journal Entries

48 new events

38 new historical characters

New map setup for Peru and Bolivia

New formable nation: Rio de la Plata

New Ideology: Despotic Utopian

New cultures: Sulista, Nordestino, Paulista, Amazonic, Ecuadorian, Venezuelan, Colombian, Argentine, Chilean, Uruguayan, Paraguayan

For the rest of the changelog please head over to our forums were the full Dev Dairy has been posted.