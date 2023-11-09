Patch v15.8

In the General Settings a new Display option has been added called Fullscaling. It's a bit of a mix between Fullscreen and Borderless Window so you can set a resolution for the game screen which is shown in the middle of your monitor and then any remainder space around it is filled with black. Useful for if you use an unusual monitor resolution and a cluttered desktop as it's a more immersive version of Windowed mode. Note when set to Fullscaling the Resolution option will also change to Resolution Scaling (which you can adjust) to guarantee that the game screen will always use pixel perfect scaling no matter your desktop resolution.
//other misc changes
- Lexicanium Hunt: The child trapped within the Boss will now always be the Clan that last beat it (to create a loop).
- Tutorial: It now shows a Confirm button tip when there's talking.
- Keyboard Control Settings: When rebinding keys it will now show more accurate titles for unusual keys (eg Delete/Insert keys).
//bug fixes
- When using a generic USB gamepad it could sometimes always count as pressing Up-Left.
- Compendium: When viewing the Leaderboard it wasn't showing a Back button tip.
- Binocularscope item: When using this item in certain levels the view could be moved beyond the level boundary.
- Loyalty Card item: In a normal level if there were 2 shops then it would only give you 1 free item.
Changed files in this update