[09 November Hotfix] - Multiplayer Achievements

Hey everyone!

We know some of you enjoy the game with your friends and were a bit disappointed with achievements being only obtained by the Host. That is why we have been working during the past week to solve this problem and now any player, during a multiplayer game, will get the achievement you just accomplished (but will not update for things you achieved before)

Also, we have improved some elements in the Saloon for the Client side (meaning when you join a lobby).

Version: This is the number you will see inside the game [1.1.10131]

Improved the way achievements are handled in multiplayer. Clients in multiplayer now progress their achievements. Please note that this is not retroactive.

Improved the way district trophies in the saloon are handled in multiplayer. Clients in multiplayer now also unlocks them for their own progression. Please note that this is not retroactive.

Improved the way crystal chip slot unlocks are handled in multiplayer. Clients in multiplayer now also unlocks for their own progression. Please note that this is not retroactive.

Improved the way journal content unlocks in the library are handled in multiplayer. Clients in multiplayer now also unlocks for their own progression. Please note that this is not retroactive.

Improved the way archives content unlocks in the library are handled in multiplayer. Clients in multiplayer now also unlocks for their own progression. Please note that this is not retroactive.

Improved how Library stand works in multiplayer for clients. Client can now unlock station stories in the saloon without going back to their own game.

Increased the font size throughout the game. We plan on continuing improving this as we go on further patches.

Fixed an issue where clients in multiplayer could delete their save in specific occurences

Removed excessive web calls to our Games2Gether website

Fixed an issue where players could not damage Eriaudy when core defenses were active (this is a buff!)

Fixed an issue where the EULA screen could be ignored.

Have a nice day ^-^