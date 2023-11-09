【1109】Bug Feedback Fixes

Our team is limited in size, so we hope you'll give us some more time! The roadmap for the update you're all looking forward to is also being worked on as we catch up, and we welcome any and all Grand Wizards who enjoy our game to give us their valuable opinions, we can see them all!**

Now let's start with today's bug fixes~

Adjusted the effect of Magnifying Glass, which now boosts the radius of influence of spells and relics

Fixed an issue where dropping The Sensory Crown into an abyss could cause the character to disappear

Fixed an issue where the spell Avada on the back grid would shoot to inexplicable points when triggered

Fixed an issue that caused the black hole trailing to disappear in some cases (e.g. lag)

Fixed umbilical cord knots staying in place and never disappearing in some cases

Fixed an issue where the Split Water Gun would not trigger properly if it hit an enemy too accurately (the firing point was right on the enemy's body).

Reduced the damage of monster shells bouncing bullets and cancelled the bludgeon rate.

Some spells that are not affected by scatter no longer show the scatter modifier in the description panel.

Fixed a bug where some effects were the wrong colour under semi-transparency

Added anti-spider fear mode for some players who have a fear of spiders

All-Seeing Eye now reacts correctly to stealthy players, with a slight adjustment to attack frequency

Fixed an issue where the flywheel monster would spin at high speed as soon as it appeared.

Fixed a small chance of permanent invincibility when the Unnamable Object spins in the second stage.

Fixed the occasional bug that summoned items had no upper limit.

Fixed the issue that the Bone Spur Drill Bug is not shown in the artwork.

Fixed the problem with the incorrect volume of Petrifying Potion.

Adjusted the speed of the Surrounding Bat when it gets close to the player, preventing the player from not being able to get out of the surroundings at all

Fixed the bug that ghosts have a probability of not moving outside the wall.

Fixed the problem of black edges in demo version

Removed the radius of influence for the spell "Levitate Ghost Fire", which is invalid for level 2 and 3, and reduced the magic consumption by 1 point for 2 stars and 2 points for 3 stars; slightly adjusted the self-splitting time; optimised the experience of using it.

Increased the self-destruct detection radius of the spell Parasite by 20%, to avoid the problem of Parasite not being able to explode due to its inability to get close to the centre of certain large-sized monsters.

Fixed the issue that the spell Lightning Chain only applies to the first launchable spell in the back grid.

Optimised the puzzle level Red, Green and Blue Room: now all pillars drop after completing the puzzle without having to turn around to get to them, and bricks don't rise when you step on the button again after passing the level

Fixed an issue where the actual hit size of the fuse would not change with the body size.

Optimised the puzzle levels with 9 choices of 2: 5 stones have been replaced with iron armour and 1 stone has been replaced with a wooden crate All arrays are now turned off after clearing the puzzles

Fixed spell Book of Wizardry displaying an error message when it was on the back grid

Fixed an issue where an error message was displayed when Level 2 and 3 Grams were located on the back grid

Fixed the bug of error reporting when Tentacle Splitting occurs

Fixed the bug that using the invincibility potion and then using the statue may cause permanent invincibility.

Demon Sword can now slash monster shells with one slash

Fixed the issue where the statue would be unavailable if used when there was not enough blood, but the price would also go up. Now the price will only go up when a curse is actually lifted.